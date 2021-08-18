Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,191 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of The Western Union worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.