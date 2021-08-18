Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.20 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.61% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PFSI opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and sold 397,872 shares worth $24,688,479. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

