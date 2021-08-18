Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.60 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $25,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.