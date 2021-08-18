Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 23,822 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy worth $28,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 202.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

