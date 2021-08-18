Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 848,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 16.64% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,327.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 144,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $31.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14.

