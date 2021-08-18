Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,585 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

