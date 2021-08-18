Alpha Capital Acquisition’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 18th (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Alpha Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 18th. Alpha Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Alpha Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 369,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

