Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.53). Approximately 9,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 167,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £392.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 4.85 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.10. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other Alpha Financial Markets Consulting news, insider Jill May acquired 12,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

