Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alsea from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alsea in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

