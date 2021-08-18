Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.93. 735,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,401. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.