Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

VO stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,277. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

