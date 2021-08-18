Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,390 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,993 shares of company stock valued at $17,716,178. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. 397,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.17. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

