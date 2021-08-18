Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in July

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,890.0 days.
Shares of AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Amada has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
About Amada
