Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,481.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.