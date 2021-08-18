Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 41.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,481.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

