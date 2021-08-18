Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 41.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,481.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
