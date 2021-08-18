Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 44,724 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. Cowen started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,879,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,727,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.