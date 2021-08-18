AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $46.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 290,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

