Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 210,355 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 210,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,476 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.