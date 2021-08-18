Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases 643 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 131.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 59,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,511. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90.

