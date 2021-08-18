American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,771. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.17.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,931,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

