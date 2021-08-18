American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -0.76. American Resources has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Resources by 114.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

