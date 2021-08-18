America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

CRMT traded down $20.13 on Wednesday, reaching $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $939.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

