America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $21.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,065. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60. The stock has a market cap of $930.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

