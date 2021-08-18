Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,162 shares of company stock worth $3,710,639 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

