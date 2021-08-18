Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBND. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

