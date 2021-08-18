Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Miller Industries by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.