Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $16,361,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $70,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

