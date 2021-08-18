Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 46,515 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,515 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITK. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $903.81 million, a PE ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

