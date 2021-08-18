Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 234.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATLO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,687. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

