Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Financial Comparison

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Amesite alerts:

0.4% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amesite and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83

Amesite currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.38%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.99%. Given Amesite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than AvePoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amesite and AvePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 634.12 -$4.17 million N/A N/A AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

Amesite has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A AvePoint N/A -978.43% -13.87%

Summary

Amesite beats AvePoint on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.