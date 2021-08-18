AMLT (AMLT) Market Cap Tops $10.51 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $10.51 million and $142,756.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMLT has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00852036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00104566 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

