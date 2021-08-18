AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of AMMO worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POWW. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMMO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,437. The company has a market cap of $794.97 million, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWW shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

