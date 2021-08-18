Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,657. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

