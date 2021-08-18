Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties also reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

CUZ opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

