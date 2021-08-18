Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $117.26 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 84,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

