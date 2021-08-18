Analysts Anticipate Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grifols.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 4.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,145,000 after purchasing an additional 306,655 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grifols by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the period. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

