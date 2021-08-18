Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $93.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.37 million to $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

