Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.30. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $360.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.62.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.