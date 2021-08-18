Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 2,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,339.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,398,719. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

