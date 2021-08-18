Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.22. Biogen posted earnings of $8.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,017. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.49. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

