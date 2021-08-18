Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. Illumina posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock worth $1,990,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $521.87. 5,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.46.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

