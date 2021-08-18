Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.91 Million

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report $193.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.70 million and the lowest is $193.12 million. Kaman reported sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $745.10 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $786.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.40 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kaman.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kaman by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.04. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

