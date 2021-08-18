Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBAI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.