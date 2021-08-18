Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

