Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 9,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,704. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
