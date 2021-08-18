Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 9,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,704. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

