Analysts Offer Predictions for Veru Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veru in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.60 million, a PE ratio of -681.32 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

