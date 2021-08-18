Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $192.89

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.89.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

BNTX stock traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.01. 73,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,337. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.86. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $45,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

