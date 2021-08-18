Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) PT at $46.22

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NCR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $41.64. 8,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

