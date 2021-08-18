Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Target Price at $36.00

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 5,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,509. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.