Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Entegris (ENTG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

ENTG traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $111.63. 379,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,336. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,865 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Entegris by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its position in Entegris by 1,549.8% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

